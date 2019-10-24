How to Use a Ladder Safely

Share This Post Now!

Whether cleaning your gutters or hanging holiday decorations, practice ladder safety to prevent dangerous falls.

Make sure the ladder extends at least 3 feet above the roofline or work surface, and stay off the top rungs.

Place the ladder on firm, level ground. Keep ladders away from unsecured doors or windows.

Set non-self-supporting ladders at a 75-degree angle. On extension ladders, engage all locks.

Have someone hold the ladder’s bottom for extra stability. Never let more than one person climb at a time.

To avoid leaning too far, keep your body centered between the ladder rails while working.

Don’t leave a raised ladder unattended. Take it down immediately after use.