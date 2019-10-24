Is Moving to the City Right for You?

Is moving to the city right for you?

Here are some potential factors to consider…

Cons

The cost of city living is generally higher, and homes are typically smaller.

Cities often have more noise pollution than the suburbs.

The fast-paced environment may be stressful for some people.

Pros

There are many job opportunities in the city, a major plus for career-driven professionals.

Public transportation is convenient and can get you just about anywhere.

Cities are cultural and entertainment hubs, offering museums, theaters, restaurants and more.

Ultimately, picking the ideal place to live comes down to your personal wants and needs.

Work with a real estate agent to weigh your options.