Protect Your Car From Thieves

Protect your vehicle from car thieves with these helpful reminders…

Always lock your doors, including while driving.

Don’t store valuables in your vehicle. If you must, keep them out of sight.

Never leave your vehicle running by itself, even if just for a minute.

Don’t forget to close your vehicle’s windows and sunroof when parking. Always take your keys with you.

Thieves thrive in the dark, so park in well-lit areas at night.

Try to avoid high-crime neighborhoods, and stay aware of your surroundings.

If your vehicle doesn’t have one, consider installing an anti-theft system. It not only helps deter criminals, but also might get you an insurance discount!