Protecting Your Home From Termites

Share This Post Now!

Termites can wreak havoc on a home.

Help prevent a costly infestation with these tips…

Termites thrive in moisture, so repair any water leaks. Keep basements and attics well ventilated.

Make sure gutters and downspouts properly divert water away from your house.

Replace rotten wood features, including on the roof, to avoid tempting termites.

Store firewood at least 20 feet away from your home.

Seal all holes and cracks on your home’s exterior.

Regularly check your home’s foundation and wood for tunnels and damaged paint. Tap on wood to see if it sounds hollow.

If you suspect a termite problem, contact a professional immediately.