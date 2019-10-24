Quicken Loans Keeps Foot on the Gas, Completes Another Record-Breaking Quarter

Detroit-based Quicken Loans has announced it has closed $40 billion in home loans in the third quarter of 2019, the highest quarterly volume in the company’s 34-year history. Additionally, mortgage volume hit its record high in September 2019 with $15 billion of closed loan volume, which will likely be surpassed in the coming months, according to the company.

As a result of significant growth in 2019, the company has already outpaced its total mortgage volume from 2018, $83 billion, and has surpassed Quicken Loans’ highest-ever full-year mortgage volume, $96 billion in home loans, which it attained in 2016.

“The first nine months of the year have been nothing less than inspiring, not only in terms of how much our company has grown, but because of the incredible number of clients we have helped achieve the American Dream of homeownership,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “The fact that we can provide homebuyers a simple, tech-driven mortgage experience that gives them transparency into the mortgage process drives our success. I am so grateful for our team members who continue to deliver the best service possible to our clients while also continuing to innovate and revolutionize the way Americans get a mortgage.”

In late 2015 Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully-digital mortgage experience. Now, 98 percent of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage technology. Additionally, earlier this month, Quicken Loans announced Loans announced it has the ability to finish a mortgage with an eClosing in all 50 states and an astounding 96 percent of all eClosings completed in the United States have been on a Quicken Loans mortgage.

As Quicken Loans continues to grow, the company is looking to fill 1,800 open positions. The roles range from entry-level to highly specialized, including mortgage bankers, QLMS account executives, underwriters, software engineers, data scientists, paid interns, and more. Applicants can go to MyRocketCareer.com to learn about the available positions and to apply.

New team members will enjoy Quicken Loans’ first-class benefits offerings, featuring comprehensive health and well-being initiatives including on-site meditation and wellness rooms, fertility benefits, adoption and foster-care assistance, paid maternity and paternity leave, a nationwide childcare subsidy, and more.

Quicken Loans also recently debuted the Rock Health Collective for its team members. The concierge health facility provides a holistic package of services that address all aspects of team members’ needs, including primary and urgent care, a full-service pharmacy, behavioral health, physical therapy, chiropractic care, wellness coaching and care navigation.

