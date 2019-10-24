Should You Sell Your Home As-Is?

Want to sell your house without fixing it up first?
Selling a home “as is” can be challenging, especially if it needs a lot of work.
Consider doing larger repairs, such as a new roof or foundation, to significantly increase your chances.
Regardless, know the cost of repairs. This will inform potential buyers and your asking price.
Be honest and up-front. A home inspection will reveal issues anyway, and a buyer may feel deceived or cancel a deal.
Have a real estate agent determine a fair price based on the condition of your home and local market.
Prepare to negotiate. Homebuyers may want to pay less to cover repair costs.