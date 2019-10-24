Using a Home Fire Extinguisher

Share This Post Now!

Fire extinguishers can help save lives and your home.

Select a multipurpose extinguisher designed for fighting all types of house fires.

Place the device where it’s easily accessible, and make sure you understand how it operates.

Follow maintenance instructions, including regularly checking the pressure gauge.

If a fire occurs, have everyone exit the home. Make sure someone calls the fire department.

Only use an extinguisher for small, contained fires–never large ones.

Make sure the room isn’t filled with smoke and you have a clear escape route.

Most importantly, follow your instincts and know when to get out. Safety should be top priority.

Contact your fire department for more information.