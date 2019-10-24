Search
Ways to Save Energy in Your Kitchen

Try these energy-saving tips in your kitchen…

Unplug your coffee maker, toaster and other small appliances when you’re not using them. Otherwise, they could keep draining power.

Only run your dishwasher when it’s full, and let dishes air-dry afterwards.

Don’t make your refrigerator and freezer work overtime. Set them at recommended temperatures, fix poorly sealed doors, and prevent moisture buildup by using food containers.

Use the right-sized pot on stove burners; a small pot on a large burner can waste a lot of energy.

Cook or reheat smaller meals using your toaster oven or microwave.

Finally, remember to always turn off the lights when leaving the kitchen.

