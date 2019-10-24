REALTORÂ® Relationships and ‘Wow’ Moments: RPR Unveils New Online Video

Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) recently released a video/commercial that promotes the relationship REALTORSÂ® have with their clients, and reveals what makes up an RPR “wow” moment.

Titled “Wow Moment: Thank You,” it’s the story of a REALTORÂ® who, armed with RPR at her side, helps an overwhelmed dad and his daughter find the perfect place to call home.

Wow Moment: Thank You from Realtors Property ResourceÂ® on Vimeo.

Here’s how RPR came up with the idea and strategy behind this new marketing campaign:

It all began with some basic truths: No. 1, that RPR is the nation’s largest property database exclusively for REALTORSÂ®, No. 2, that RPR puts data, tools and reports at the fingertips of REALTORSÂ® so they can respond to questions and requests instantly, and position themselves as an essential part of every transaction.

Through MyRPR stories , user feedback and real-life case studies, RPR realized that these “wow” moments occur in all types of situations and result in all types of beneficial outcomes. This insight and feedback provided RPR with the rationale and strategy to create the video. It will run on various digital channels and be prominently featured on the RPR website.