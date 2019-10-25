Think Carefully Before Co-Signing a Mortgage

Co-signing a mortgage could help a family member achieve the dream of homeownership.

If a loved one asks you to co-sign, consider the potential risks.

Although you wouldn’t have any right to the house, you’d be financially responsible if your family member fell behind on payments.

Co-signing could affect your credit score, which might make it harder for you to get a loan of your own.

Money issues can also strain family relationships.

Before co-signing, consider whether your loved one is reliable and if you’re confident he or she could afford the mortgage payments.

Decide whether the risks are worth helping your family member buy a home.