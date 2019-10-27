Avenu, Inc. Launches IntroLend Utah With RE/MAX Associates Partnership

Avenu, Inc., creators of the IntroLend transactional convergence platform made to empower homebuyers, agents and lenders, has announced the official launch of its platform with RE/MAX Associates Utah. The platform has been incorporated for all RE/MAX Associates team members across the state to serve homebuyers better while transforming the monetization model for the agents.

“IntroLend was developed to solve the two major problems in today’s residential real estate market: the disruption on the sales side and the complexity on the purchasing side,” says Dave Zitting, Co-CEO of Avenu. “We are thrilled about this integration with Ron Snow and RE/MAX Associates and are confident this will streamline and improve the home-buying process for all associates involved.”

The IntroLend platform, powered by Avenu, Inc., helps agents and their clients align competitive real estate financing options, while at the same time allowing for improved service levels and additional new revenue channels. It also provides the client with a much more centralized experience, melding fintech and human support into one. Soon IntroLend Utah will add additional financing for services such as security systems, solar, home decor, repair, remodeling, and more as a la carte options for borrowers, meeting direct response to consumer demands.

The company refers to the RESPA-compliant, Affiliated Business Arrangement-Third Party Origination platform as “transactional convergence,” or moving the agents from a single-monetization event (i.e., sales commission) to developing new services they can now provide their valued client, while at the same time generating new revenue flows from these services. This allows the agents to remain economically viable while remaining compliant with all federal regulations.

“IntroLend is a revolutionary platform that gives us the ability to provide the best mortgage experience and rate for our customer,” says Ron Snow, principal broker of RE/MAX Associates. “At the same time, it puts our agents in the driver’s seat, allowing them to streamline the home purchase and finance application processes, removing frustration for the buyers and giving them multiple competitive options. Consumer expectations have changed with the onset of Amazon, Uber and other digital consumer platforms. It’s time the real estate industry finds new ways to meet these expectations. We can now delight our clients by participating and helping to manage all aspects of the real estate transaction in one environment. We’re thrilled for our agents to incorporate this platform into their everyday interactions to better serve their clients.”

For more information, please visit www.myavenu.com.