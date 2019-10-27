ERA Announces Largest Affiliation of 2019 With Restaino & Associates

ERA Real Estate has announced its largest affiliation of 2019 with the addition of Restaino & Associates, headquartered in Madison, Wis. The 150 highly productive, independent affiliated sales agents of Restaino & Associates generate nearly $480 million in annual sales volume, making it one of the largest real estate firms in its market.

Established in 2008, the company’s eight offices will now serve clients in Dane, Green and Columbia counties as Restaino & Associates ERA Powered. This affiliation marks ERA Real Estate’s entry into the highly sought-after Madison, Wis., market. According to a recent report by the National Association of REALTORS®, Madison is one of the top destinations for millennials, who represent 75 percent of recent movers to the area. Its popularity is attributed to Madison’s combination of affordability, high income potential and robust employment opportunities.

The ERA Powered® branding model allows a broker who has invested in building local brand equity to affiliate with the ERA® brand and have access to all it has to offer while also retaining their brand identity.

In addition to servicing clients who are looking to buy or sell high-end homes, Restaino & Associates has its own in-house relocation division, and is part-owner of the title company RBA Title.

Ron Restaino started his career in real estate 42 years ago. Nearly 30 years ago he co-founded a brokerage with the goal of establishing a company that truly valued agents. In 2008 he founded Restaino & Associates to continue that legacy. Ron’s sons, Michael and Shain Restaino, are both heavily involved in the organization, with Michael serving as a top-producing agent and managing broker and Shain as the RBA Title Manager/Technology Director.

As Restaino & Associates joins the ERA network, the brokerage plans to use the ERA arsenal of tools, notably TextERA and ERA Moves, to help agents feel more energized, work in a more productive manner and ultimately attract new agents to the company.

“As a leader in residential real estate for 30 years, Ron Restaino has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to his affiliated agents’ success and a proven ability to innovate in all areas of his business,” says Sherry Chris, CEO of ERA Real Estate. “From the start, Restaino & Associates has been a company that challenged the status quo, recognized the need to add ancillary businesses to their portfolio, and who, through hard work and determination, has developed their own successful relocation business. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Restaino & Associates, a company whose entrepreneurial spirit so closely aligns with our own.”

“We’ve been courted by many franchisors over the years,” says Restaino. “We’d listen politely, but we ultimately declined each offer because they all required us to swallow our brand, our identity, and essentially give up our autonomy. This all changed when I received an interesting call from ERA about the ERA Powered concept, and realized it was the great solution we’d been looking for all along: a franchise that gives us the tools, service and support that we need, while allowing us to remain who we are.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.