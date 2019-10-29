BoomTown Chosen as EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Newest Premier Partner

BoomTown has announced that EXIT Realty Corp. International has chosen BoomTown for its Premier Partner Program. EXIT Realty’s Ancillary Network of Approved Suppliers and Premier Partners is designed to empower its agents by providing access to solutions that help fuel growth and maximize sales.

BoomTown’s best-in-class lead generation and CRM solution enable real estate professionals to drive website traffic, launch marketing campaigns, track leads’ activities, build customer relationships and streamline their days. In addition, expert teams are at the ready to handle everything from business strategies and goal-planning to digital marketing and lead response and management. The BoomTown platform eliminates the grunt work and administrative tasks from an agent’s day and helps them get back to what they do best: closing deals.

“We have been dedicated to the real estate industry for over a decade, and our mission has always been to make real estate agents successful,” says Grier Allen, president and CEO of BoomTown. “We are excited to join this program and for the opportunity to help further drive the success of EXIT Realty associates.”

Content Square 1.

“When we choose companies to join our Premier Partner Program, we look for those with similar business philosophies to EXIT. The team at BoomTown prides themselves, as we do, on their collaborative, ‘work hard, play hard’ environment and relentless mission to add value to everyone they serve. We’re delighted to welcome them aboard,” says Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International.

For more information, please visit boomtownroi.com.