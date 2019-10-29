Home Security Tips Burglars Donâ€™t Want You to Know

House burglars donâ€™t want you to know these tipsâ€¦

Burglars love hiding behind tall bushes, so try to keep plants trimmed and give neighbors a clear view of your house from the street.

Burglars are more likely to rob a house if they see valuables through windows, so keep curtains shut and expensive items out of sight.

Burglars scout social media accounts to find victims who are away, so fight the temptation to post vacation photos and check-ins online until you return home.

Burglars are much less likely to rob a house with an alarm system, but a strong security code is a must.

These security tips could help prevent break-ins.