How to Share the Road With Motorcycles

Many motorcycle accidents are tragic and preventable.

If you’re a car or truck driver, help protect motorcyclists by staying aware and alert.

Don’t forget: Motorcycles have the same rights and privileges as any other vehicle on the road.

Check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging, and always use your turn signal.

Allow more following distance when driving behind a motorcycle.

Be aware that motorcyclists often use their transmissions, not their brakes, to decelerate–meaning they might not activate their brake lights when slowing down.

For everyone’s safety, never drink and drive.

By sharing the road responsibly, you and motorcyclists can prevent accidents.