John L. Scott Teams Up With Buyside to Help Homeowners Understand Real-Time Buyer Demand for Their Home

After record-breaking growth in 2018 and continued pace in 2019, Buyside, a real estate data analytics company, has solidified partnerships with over 50 percent of top-ranked brokerage firms. Now, Buyside’s latest partnership is with industry leader John L. Scott Real Estate, a real estate company recognized as one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation.

As a pioneer in the real estate technology space best known for leveraging buyer data, Buyside represents a powerful new way for large brokerages—such as John L. Scott—to capture seller leads, generate and secure more listings, and close more transaction sides in-house. As a trailblazer in the hyperlocal real estate market in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, John L. Scott has provided countless clients with efficient and customized service since 1931, continuously investing in its brokers’ success with the latest cutting-edge technology.

With significant growth over the past two years, Buyside is doubling down on resources to drive continued customer success across its growing user base of nearly 200,000 agents at top brokerage firms nationwide. Buyside continues to provide exceptional training and support to its users, as well as enhancing the user experience through streamlined integrations.

Content Square 1.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with some of the most productive, innovative brokerage firms in the country,” says Charles Williams IV, chief executive officer at Buyside. “In a sea of new tools and shiny objects, brokerage leaders must carefully invest their time and resources in solutions that deliver real ROI.”

When it comes to ROI, Teresa Duran, chief information officer at John L. Scott, is confident this new partnership will deliver great results.

“Buyside brings us powerful insights about what’s happening in the marketplace and allows us to more effectively bring buyers and sellers together,” says Duran. “That, coupled with our recently updated home search app, are just two recent developments in our digital transformation efforts.”

Content Square 2.

Investments in technology, such as Buyside’s aggregated analytics, are poised to cement John L. Scott brokers at the forefront of the industry by giving them a competitive advantage and providing unparalleled access to buyer insights.

For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.