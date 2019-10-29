The Cost of Breaking an Apartment Lease

Breaking an apartment lease isn’t optimal.

If you need to move out early, check your lease for an opt-out clause.

You’re likely subject to fees and might have to pay for the remaining months of your lease.

However, a landlord might be willing to waive penalties if you explain your situation, especially if you’ve been a good tenant.

In many states, the landlord must try to find a new tenant, but you could still be responsible for the rest of your lease until a replacement is found.

You might be able to sublet the unit or help find a new renter.

In the end, though, you might need to pay up.