Donâ€™t Skip Permits for Home Projects

To save time and money, some owners skip getting permits for home improvement projects.
But that can be a huge mistake.
Unpermitted work can be unsafe, leading to property damage, injuries or death.
Your homeowners insurance wouldnâ€™t pay claims for problems caused by unsanctioned work.
That means youâ€™d be financially responsible for those costs, and you might even face criminal charges.
If you try to sell your home with unpermitted work, buyers wonâ€™t want the house because of the risks.
Or, if you werenâ€™t truthful before selling and an accident occurs, the new owner could sue you.
To avoid safety and financial disasters, always obtain necessary permits.