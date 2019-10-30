Donâ€™t Skip Permits for Home Projects

Share This Post Now!



To save time and money, some owners skip getting permits for home improvement projects.

But that can be a huge mistake.

Unpermitted work can be unsafe, leading to property damage, injuries or death.

Your homeowners insurance wouldnâ€™t pay claims for problems caused by unsanctioned work.

That means youâ€™d be financially responsible for those costs, and you might even face criminal charges.

If you try to sell your home with unpermitted work, buyers wonâ€™t want the house because of the risks.

Or, if you werenâ€™t truthful before selling and an accident occurs, the new owner could sue you.

To avoid safety and financial disasters, always obtain necessary permits.