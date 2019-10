Donâ€™t Skip Permits for Home Projects

Share This Post Now!



To save time and money, some owners skip getting permits for home improvement projects.

But that can be a huge mistake.

Unpermitted work can be unsafe, leading to property damage, injuries or death.

Your homeowners insurance wouldn’t pay claims for problems caused by unsanctioned work.

That means you’d be financially responsible for those costs, and you might even face criminal charges.

If you try to sell your home with unpermitted work, buyers won’t want the house because of the risks.

Or, if you weren’t truthful before selling and an accident occurs, the new owner could sue you.

To avoid safety and financial disasters, always obtain necessary permits.