Homes.com Launches New Podcast for MLS Executives

Homes.com has announced the launch of a new podcast designed to inspire collaboration and innovation within the MLS industry. Hosted by Andy Woolley, vice president of Industry Development for Homes.com, the “Secrets of a Smarter MLS” podcast invites MLS leaders to share ideas about the intersection of strategy, operations and execution that result in a smarter MLS.

“In an increasingly challenging industry, demanding an increasingly smarter MLS, this podcast is an opportunity for MLS operators of all sizes to learn from their peers around the country,” says Woolley. “My hope is that this podcast will be a platform for collaboration, sharing ideas to empower all MLSs to operate smarter.”

Every few weeks, Woolley will interview a top executive from the MLS industry and examine the challenges they face in the rapidly evolving real estate industry. Guests will discuss industry trends, share helpful resources for MLS leaders, and offer advice for overcoming organizational challenges. The insights gleaned will equip veteran MLS executives and up-and-coming leaders alike.

The first episode features Jeremy Crawford, CEO and president of First MLS, and is now available for streaming. Interviews with Karen Cage, CEO of Realcomp II Ltd., and Glenn Cristoph, CEO of Intermountain MLS, are scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

“As the Council of Multiple Listing Services proudly promotes, each local MLS is ‘Making the Market Work,’ but no one is talking about what it takes to make the MLS work,” says Woolley. “I hope to pull back the curtain and show the remarkable behind-the-scenes effort involved in operating a successful MLS.”

For more information, please visit secretsoftopsellingagents.com/smarter-mls-podcast/.