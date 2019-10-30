Weichert Commercial Brokerage Makes Major Expansion Into Capital Region

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. announced a major expansion of its commercial brokerage, adding parts of Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Weichert Commercial’s expansion is being fueled by the explosive growth in the area’s commercial market as new developments move in.

Weichert Commercial’s Capital Region is being led by Will Wiard, a veteran commercial and residential real estate broker in Virginia who also manages the Weichert residential office in Alexandria, Va. Growth is the top priority for Wiard and Weichert Commercial President Jim Sousa.

“For years, Weichert Commercial has been quietly building a great reputation in the commercial sector, but now we are focused on developing our growth strategy,” Sousa says. “We are really excited about the expansion of Weichert Commercial’s footprint in Northeastern Virginia. This will be a model for future expansions, as the company looks to dramatically increase its market share over the next several years.”

Legacy of Excellence

The Weichert name is well-known for its numerous residential brokerage offices, and Weichert Commercial, a separate, full-service commercial real estate company, takes full advantage of that deep experience.

“When you hear ‘Weichert,’ it brings to mind a certain level of quality and legendary customer service, so going into a situation with a developer or tenant and they already have that positive brand perception is a great starting point and a real competitive advantage,” says Wiard. “It also helps with talent recruitment, which is a critical part of our overall expansion plan as we are looking to grow the Weichert agent base to meet the quickly developing demand for skilled commercial agents.”

Weichert Commercial is part of the Weichert Family of Companies and has been serving the full spectrum of commercial property, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse, healthcare and investment properties, for more than 40 years.

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.