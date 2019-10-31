Automated, holistic and intelligently personalized, the “Amazon” experience is unmatched. As a broker, are you delivering experiences similarly? In this webinar, we’ll discuss how to offer superior, unparalleled value, including automated processes and touchpoints, to create customers for life.

What: RISMedia’s Webinar Series – Brokers: Deliver Amazon-Like Consumer Experiences

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 pm. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Wendi Iglesias, The Keyes Company; Mike Johnson, Real People Realty; Alissa Harper, Inside Real Estate; and moderated by Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

Wendi Iglesias, CIO for The Keyes Company in South Florida, is an experienced leader in real estate and technology, with a background encompassing more than 25 years. Prior to Keyes, Iglesias was the founder of Click Technologies, which developed internet software solutions, and vice president of Sales at Expert Realty, where she was integrally involved in the organization’s technology.

Mike Johnson, director of Business Development for Real People Realty, based in Chicago, is experienced in marketing, recruiting and retention. With the help of his leadership, Real People Realty has been a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace for the past four years, as well as one of the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing privately-held businesses.

Alissa Harper is EVP of Marketing & Enterprise Sales for Inside Real Estate. Harper has spent over 15 years in the real estate tech industry scaling the brokerage/enterprise business lines at companies like Market Leader, Trulia, Zillow and Buyside. With four acquisitions under her belt, she is passionate about creating win/win partnerships with some of the top brokerage brands in the space.

Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

