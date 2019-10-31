Buying a New Mattress Could Help You Sleep Better

Are you one of the millions of people who say they have trouble sleeping? Chances are, it has something to do with your mattress and the fact that you’re just not that comfortable at night, tossing and turning throughout.

It could be that the mattress is too hard or soft for your liking, you might not like the size, or it just may be old and you feel it’s time for something new.

But buying a mattress isn’t as simple as going to the store and picking one out based on looks. There is a lot that goes into buying a mattress to ensure this is something you will want to lay on night after night.

Content Square 1.

Buying the correct mattress could be the most important purchase you make for your home because you will spend more time on it than any other piece of furniture in your home. Just think, most people try to get 7-8 hours of sleep a night, so that’s almost a third of your life!

Think about other beds you’ve slept on over the years—at hotels, family gatherings or a friend’s house—and figure out if you slept better on those beds than yours. If so, the type of mattress probably had a great deal to do with it and you should try to figure out what they have to aid in your mattress search.

Before purchasing a mattress, you should get on top of it and try it out. You won’t be able to actually take a nap in the store, but you should lay on it in the way you would fall asleep and see how it feels. Stretch out, roll from side to side, and see if it’s a comfort that works. It’s going to feel different than what you’re used to, but different could be better. If you share the bed with a loved one, make sure he or she checks it out as well. You want everyone in the bed enjoying a peaceful sleep.

Content Square 2.

There are numerous types of mattresses out there, with the most common being a traditional innerspring, memory foam, and hybrids that combine the two. Adjustable air mattresses, such as Sleep Number, are also somewhat popular, so make sure you try them all to figure out what’s best.

Some people like firm mattresses, while some people prefer the opposite. And not every mattress company has the same definition of firm, so again, check to make sure you like whatever level you plan to buy. You may think you don’t like a hard bed, but then find it more comfortable than you imagined.

Sleep is important so buying a mattress that will let you be comfortable is a decision that you should take seriously.