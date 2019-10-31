Carpet Maintenance: Why it Can Help Your Sale

When it comes to selling a home, carpets can help.

That’s because carpet is easy to maintain and keep clean. And if there are floors in your home that are scratched up or damaged, carpet is much more affordable than new tile and hardwood floors. And there are also many options in terms of colors and styles that can give rooms a fresh and exciting look.

Clean your carpets. Professional cleaning services are affordable and can make your carpets look brand new. If you want to save even more money, you can rent a cleaner from many supermarkets and home improvement stores. While you’re at it, these machines also clean many pieces of furniture. Be sure to follow the instructions and test any kits on areas of carpets or furniture that aren’t immediately visible.

Repair It. If your carpet has sections that are damaged or badly stained, you actually can fix them. Carpet repair kits are available at many stores and YouTube offers instructional videos that take you through the process step by step.

Buying new carpet. Let’s say you have a carpet that’s damaged beyond repair, or maybe there’s a room in your home with wooden floors that are unsightly. Installing new carpet is an investment, but it’s more affordable than other options, such as installing tile or new hardwood floors, and it could make the difference between selling and not selling.

Unless you’re selling in a very high-income area, you don’t have to spend money on expensive carpets. Go with something appealing but reasonably priced. Light, neutral colors offer a lot of appeal, but avoid white, as dirt is more visible on it. To complement your new carpet, give the room a paint job to make it look in tip-top shape. Then cap it off with flowers and other decorative touches.

The right carpet could help you make the right sale for your home.