CRS Data Expands Reach With 7 New MLS Customers

CRS Data has welcomed seven new customers to its flagship MLS Tax Suite. With more than 30 years spent perfecting its property tax data system, the company has further solidified an unwavering commitment to personable customer service and excellent tax data, maps and intuitive features.

Serving more than 1,000 counties across all regions of the U.S., CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite integrates seamlessly with any MLS system, offering accessibility across mobile devices.

“I most often hear our customers rave about our dedication to product upgrades and customer service,” says Matt Casey, CEO of CRS Data. “Our team has earned our reputation as the leading property data company by integrating the newest technologies, innovating across the property technology space and partnering with best-in-class vendors. Our MLS Tax Suite continues to deliver exactly what each of our partners need, zero upselling required.”

In less than six months, the company added seven new customers: Lake Country Board of REALTORS®; Iowa Association of REALTORS®; Tallahassee Board of REALTORS®; Greater Tyler Association of REALTORS®; The Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS®; Flagler County Association of REALTORS®; and Ithaca Board of REALTORS®.

“We believe in the inherent value of the MLS,” says Kari Autry, director of the MLS Tax Suite at CRS Data. “It is so important that our MLS Tax Suite performs seamlessly for members with simplified and inspiring features and tools all backed by personable customer support. We truly listen to our customers and make direct enhancements to our product based on customer feedback.”

CRS Data is committed to innovating across its platform and delivering video tutorials for members to showcase progress and new features. The company has a long history of offering an unparalleled customer experience, data transparency and an understanding of the dynamics of each unique market.

For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com.