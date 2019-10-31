Having Some City Fun

One of the best things about living in the city is that there are a multitude of options for things to do outside of your home. Most neighborhoods have some sort of park, and public transportation makes getting around the city to other forms of entertainment relatively easy.

Here are some fun ways to spend a day in the city.

Museums: It doesn’t matter what city you’re in, almost everyone will have some sort of museum to visit. Smaller cities often have museums dedicated to the town or a children’s museum, while larger cities have multiple museums offering everything from history to art, and more. It’s a great way to have fun and learn a little bit at the same time.

Content Square 1.

Concerts: Check out some music either at a local stadium, concert hall or school. Look at the newspaper or webpage for your town to find performances at colleges, book stores or other small venues you might not think of. Even an open mic at a coffee shop can be a fun day of musical entertainment.

Book Stores: Although not as popular as they once were, spending some time in a book store can still be a lot of fun. Not only will you get the chance to look through some books of subjects that interest you, but most stores today have some sort of snack bar, play area for kids and space for readings by authors.

Walking: A city street can be full of interesting people and stores, and it’s a great way to feel the history of your city. Read the signs on buildings, talk to the merchant who has been operating on the block for decades and really get to know the city well. Stop in a favorite store or two and chat up any neighbors who may be passing by. A sense of community is always great in the city.

Content Square 2.

Movies: Odds are there is more than one multiplex in your city, which makes seeing films easy. Unlike some small towns where movie theaters only have a couple of screens and may sell out, there is almost always a chance to see the movie you want without worry because of the many theater options. Plus, some cities have theaters that play old films or independent movies, so it’s a chance to see some great cinema you wouldn’t get to living anywhere else.