9 Easy Ways to Increase Social Media Engagement

Would you like to improve your social media presence on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and others? Social media is a great way to interact with current clients, to connect with potential future clients and to stay in touch with family and friends. If you’d like to be more active on social media, here are some ideas to try:

Post often and regularly.

You don’t necessarily have to post something every day but posting consistently encourages readership and promotes interaction. Be sure to let your own unique personality come through in your posts.

Comment on other people’s posts frequently.

Engaging with others is one of the most rewarding aspects of social media, and it can help expand your own base of friends and followers. Use direct messaging to communicate with people you know too.

Follow more people.

One of the best ways to get more followers is to follow more people yourself. Once you start commenting and interacting on their posts, they’ll likely want to follow you in return. Plus, others can see your name and know where to find you on social media.

Include photos and other images with your posts as often as possible.

You’ll obviously include photos and images on Instagram, but be sure to include them on other platforms, as well, to help attract attention and increase readership. Speaking of photos, be sure to update your profile and banner pictures often to keep your pastes fresh and current.

Ask questions in your posts.

Aim for having an interactive experience as often as possible. For example, you can ask for recommendations, opinions or feedback in your posts. If you post an old Throwback Thursday photo of yourself, you might ask, “Did anyone else have a bad haircut like this when you were a child?” or, if you post a real estate listing, you could ask, “Who would like to wake up and have a coffee in this bright and airy breakfast room every day?”

Do social media surveys.

The next time you need information for work or your personal life, consider asking your friends and followers on social media for their help. For example, you could ask, “When choosing a home, is having a master bedroom downstairs important to you?” or, “How often do you change your HVAC filters?”

Ask family and friends to share your posts.

Be sure to set your posts so that they are shareable, and then encourage friends and family to re-post so that you get more exposure. Be sure to share posts yourself, too.

