Using Innovative Real Estate Marketing to Make Your Mark

To master your market in real estate, you need to do more than simply advertise. You need to become the local expert in your area. While this may seem impossible or overwhelming, with a little innovation, it’s possible to make your mark in an area as the face of real estate. Here are a few ideas.

Get on the radio. Reach out to radio stations positioning yourself as a local housing expert. Since you know the ups and downs of your local market, use your know-how on these fluctuations to pitch yourself to a show or station. Many stations are constantly looking for local personalities to interview, so you may be surprised at the responses you get.

Guest post on blogs. While you may already be managing your own blog, find a few local bloggers and ask if you can guest post, or be interviewed. Angle your topic around their area of expertise. A local food blogger may be happy for you to run down your opinion on the best local wine or tapas spot, whereas someone covering trends in the area may appreciate your insider knowledge on the hottest spots for housing. Add a byline linking to your real estate site and readers will know where to find you.

Get on a podcast. Are there any local business or market podcasters? Write them to see if you can snag a spot on their show. Remember, the show does not need to be about real estate. A show about films, restaurants or pop culture can be a fun sphere to dip into—just be sure to mention what you do for work, and you may turn listeners into clients.

Reach out to the news. Since you have your thumb on the pulse of local housing trends, don’t hold back from pitching to local news stations. Is there currently a rush of foreclosed homes on the market? Did local lending rates suddenly drop? Pitch a story to your network and offer to come on air, or invite one of their correspondents out with you to an open house.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.