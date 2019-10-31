Staging Your Home for Autumn

If you have a home for sale, it’s time to make your place fit the season. Autumn staging can help sell your home before the holiday season, and it’s also an opportunity to present your house in the best way possible. Here are some ideas as to how to make your home enticing to potential buyers.

Enhance your curb appeal. Just because spring and summer are gone doesn’t mean you can’t enhance your home’s exterior with colorful plants. Mums, sumac, pansies and goldenrods are just a few choices. Pumpkins are another nice decorating touch that will put people in the fall mood. But don’t go overboard and make your yard look like a pumpkin patch. Stage for fall, not Halloween.

Let the air in. It’s a great time of year to open your windows and let crisp air fill your home. It will make your home smell fresh and clean, while also making it comfortable. But make sure rooms don’t get uncomfortably cold, especially as temperatures drop in the late afternoon.

Snack it up. Have fall foods like apples, pumpkin treats and apple cider available for visitors. Buy them from local farms to give potential buyers an idea of the special foods they can enjoy if they move into your neighborhood.

Set a cozy scene. Decorate your living room with pillows and blankets so that guests can imagine themselves enjoying quiet, warm evenings in your house on those chilly nights. If you have a fireplace, light it on cold days to really warm the room up and set a mood.

Set the scene with candles. Scented candles, such as pumpkin, apple and cranberry look beautiful and bring the smells of autumn to visitors’ noises. Autumn potpourri is another great decorative option that can make your place smell wonderful. You can also buy potpourri, or look for websites and videos that demonstrate how to make your own.

Let the light in. During the daytime, open up blinds and curtains so that rooms are bright. Turn on lights in rooms that don’t get as much natural light, and throughout the house later in the day as the sun goes down.

The right buyer could be visiting at any time, be sure you set the perfect autumn scene to let them know your home is the one for them.