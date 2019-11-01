4 Tips to Designing the Perfect Nursery

Here are a few helpful tips to ensure you have the perfect nursery for your newborn…

Go With a Theme

Having a theme will guide you through the design process and bring the whole room together.

Stay Away From Toxic Chemicals

This is important in any room in the house, but especially for newborns that are more vulnerable to harmful chemicals.

Keep it Functional

Pick furniture that’s functional, like seating that provides storage and window treatments that darken the room for afternoon naps.

Smart Baby Monitor

Smart monitors come equipped with a night vision camera you can connect to your phone, as well as air-quality sensors and two-way talking