THIS WEEK: You’re Invited to the Power Broker Forum at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

Attending the 2019 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo? Catch insights from leading Power Brokers at RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, “Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” accessible to all attendees of the conference.
Join RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11 a.m. â€“ 12 p.m.
Room 207, Level Two
Moscone North/South Center, San Francisco, CA
Mary Lee Blaylock, President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (Moderator)
John Featherston, President and CEO, RISMedia (Moderator)
Vanessa Bergmark, Owner/CEO, Red Oak Realty
James Dwiggins, CEO, NextHome, Inc.
Chris Kelly, President and CEO, Ebby Halliday Companies
JP Piccinini, Founder/Broker, JP & AssociatesÂ REALTORSÂ®
Forum Reminders
Arrive early! We expect limited seating.
The Power Broker Forum isÂ not recorded, so we advise attending for the duration of the session.
For live updates, followÂ RISMediaUpdatesÂ on Twitter and useÂ #PowerBroker.
Celebrate Power Brokers
Later on November 8, RISMedia will host theÂ 24th AnnualÂ Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an exclusive event honoring the Top 500 brokers inÂ RISMedia’s 2019 Power Broker Report & Survey. The invitation-only event, held at the Fairmont San Francisco, includes a cocktail reception and dinner, along with an awards ceremony and guest speaker Daymond John, star of ABC’s Shark Tank.
