THIS WEEK: You’re Invited to the Power Broker Forum at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

Attending the 2019 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo? Catch insights from leading Power Brokers at RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, “Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” accessible to all attendees of the conference.



Join RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum



Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

11 a.m. â€“ 12 p.m.

Room 207, Level Two

Moscone North/South Center, San Francisco, CA

Mary Lee Blaylock, President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (Moderator)



John Featherston, President and CEO, RISMedia (Moderator)



Vanessa Bergmark, Owner/CEO, Red Oak Realty



James Dwiggins, CEO, NextHome, Inc.

Chris Kelly, President and CEO, Ebby Halliday Companies



JP Piccinini, Founder/Broker, JP & AssociatesÂ REALTORSÂ®

Add to Your Calendar

Access theÂ Event PlannerÂ atÂ www.conference.realtor, and add RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum to your schedule.

Forum Reminders



Arrive early! We expect limited seating.

The Power Broker Forum isÂ not recorded, so we advise attending for the duration of the session.

For live updates, followÂ RISMediaUpdatesÂ on Twitter and useÂ #PowerBroker.

Attend the Expo

Content customized to you! Augment your brokerage’s content marketing strategy atÂ Booth No. 657Â at the Expo, beginning Friday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.

Celebrate Power Brokers

Later on November 8, RISMedia will host theÂ 24th AnnualÂ Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an exclusive event honoring the Top 500 brokers inÂ RISMedia’s 2019 Power Broker Report & Survey. The invitation-only event, held at the Fairmont San Francisco, includes a cocktail reception and dinner, along with an awards ceremony and guest speaker Daymond John, star of ABC’s Shark Tank.



