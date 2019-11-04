Lead Success With a Sales-Driven Pipeline

Sales are the pulse of our success. Having your team members consistently focused on making new business calls and generating new listing and buyer opportunities is the most important activity that they can perform. Having an internal staff to handle the admin and back-of-the-house activities provides the needed support to help your sales team go on more appointments, and leverages their time. This monthly, weekly and daily accountability will help drive more success to your team members individually, and also help to achieve the overall team’s goals. Together, you can all achieve wild success.

It is the role of the rainmaker or sales manager to truly drive listing and sales activities. The rainmaker or sales manager’s primary purpose is to help the agents on the team succeed. This person sets the tone and creates the energy that helps drive your agents to not only perform more activities, but also at a higher, competitive level, and win. Helping them become more successful with every call, every appointment, negotiation, open house, conversion of a lead and closing of a sale will increase the standard operating level to a much higher one for your entire team.

Follow these four proven strategies to have all of your agents operating at peak performance and keeping new prospecting activities at the top of their daily routines, creating more success.

1. Ask them what they are currently working on. Your job is to make sure there are new sales and listings coming in every day and every month. Having your agents report in on calls, appointments and negotiations, as well as open house conversions and updates on online leads, needs to happen every day.



2. Review their pipeline of leads weekly. Every agent should have a list of potential listing prospects and buyer prospects that they look at every day. We offer my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to help agents create a $10 million, $20 million, $50 million or $100 million-dollar pipeline of leads, which they convert into listings, sales and income. This is a fantastic method that literally creates predictable and consistent income so they make money every month. It’s truly a game changer! Watch my exclusive webinar, “How to Build a GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy for Predictable Monthly Income.” This strategy will have your agents doubling or even tripling their production and income from last year, or creating ridiculous and immediate success in the last quarter, too!

3. Share the team’s and individual members’ goals weekly and monthly. When you are sharing goals with your team, share each team members’ individual goals and the results to show everyone is playing at a high level. Success is contagious! When we track and measure anything, it improves. Post on a gamification board, a TV monitor, a weekly sales meeting agenda, and communicate via email and social media private groups even. When we track, measure and then report to another human being, it improves exponentially…which is how you get the flywheel really going in your business.

4. Go over the agent’s pipeline individually to help close more appointments. Some of your agents know how to make it happen and get appointments just like that, while others need help and coaching. If you regularly sit with your agents and review their pipeline of listing and buyer leads, and ask questions about each lead, you can help them create a strategy to call those leads back and get an appointment set up. For example, your agent may have only five listing leads and 25 buyer leads on their list. Ask your agent where all these buyers are coming from: Are they all first-time buyers or do they have houses to sell behind their purchase? Conversely, when your agent complains that they only have four active buyers, and they casually say they have 25 potential listing leads, you have to ask, “Are all those potential listings leads moving out of town?” Obviously, the answer is no. They have way more buyer-side potential transactions; they just don’t see these leads as motivated enough. Have them fill out the pipeline and see how much real potential business they would have if they convert it more effectively. If they are having a difficult time converting these buyer and seller leads, hold classes and sessions to coach them and give them proven strategies to call and close appointments with a value-driven strategy. This will help create more business and literally accelerate your office’s production numbers and top-line revenue.

Be the rainmaker and sales-driven leader your team needs you to be to continue to drive listings, sales and income for your agents’ and overall team’s benefit. You will be so happy once you implement these extremely effective and proven methods to grow your operation and create thriving, highly-performing sales agents.

To request a link to watch my exclusive “How to Build a GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy for Predictable Monthly Income,” click here.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.