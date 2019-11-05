3 Condo Maintenance Tasks to Keep on Top Off

Regular maintenance can keep the bills low and your home safe. Here’s what to remember if you’re buying a condo.

Check your dishwasher supply hose. This will help you avoid water damage. Make sure no portions are weak or torn.

Clean your lint traps. This is a huge safety hazard. Built-up lint can cause home fires. Check the built-in trap and the back of the dryer unit.

Clean the windows. If you can reach them, they’re most likely your responsibility to clean. The complex typically only cleans those inaccessible to residents.

Keeping on top of these will save you money and stress in the long run.