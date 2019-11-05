Getting a Mortgage If You Have Low Credit

Don’t lose hope. Even with a low credit score, you can still achieve the homeownership dream.

What lenders are looking for.

They just want to see that you can make your mortgage payments. The mortgage stress test can help prove that.

Getting your credit back on track.

Take some time to make improvements. Pay bills off on time and get that debt-to-income ratio down.

Tone down the spending.

Switch to a cell phone contract that’s more affordable. Cut out any unnecessary costs.

A few simple changes and you can be on your way to improved credit and a new home.