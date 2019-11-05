Staging Your Home’s Exterior

If you’re looking to sell your home in Canada, follow these steps.
Invest in a grand front entrance.
Your front door should be impressive. Give it a pop of color and keep it clean.
Upgrade the garage door.
A solid, high-quality garage door is a great investment. Choose the style carefully. Does contemporary or rustic best match the property?
Install a deck or patio.
An impressive outdoor space can increase your home’s value. Consider adding a water feature in the yard too.
These exterior upgrades could really help get your home market-ready.