Staging Your Home’s Exterior

If you’re looking to sell your home in Canada, follow these steps.

Invest in a grand front entrance.

Your front door should be impressive. Give it a pop of color and keep it clean.

Upgrade the garage door.

A solid, high-quality garage door is a great investment. Choose the style carefully. Does contemporary or rustic best match the property?

Install a deck or patio.

An impressive outdoor space can increase your home’s value. Consider adding a water feature in the yard too.

These exterior upgrades could really help get your home market-ready.