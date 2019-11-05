What Do You Want Out of Your Retirement Home?

If you’re retiring and downsizing soon, consider these factors.

The neighborhood. You want to be close to things like grocery stores and banks. As a senior, it may be easier to get around if you’re not 30 minutes from a downtown area.

Modifications. Can the home easily be updated to fit your needs? Mobility is something you have to think about.

Lifestyle. Have you pictured yourself sitting on a wraparound porch overlooking vineyards? Figure out what you want out of retirement before you buy.

The move can be overwhelming. But if you know what you want ahead of time, it will help you in your search.