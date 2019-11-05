Why “Wellness” Homes May Help You Live Longer

Everyone today is much more cognizant of their health than they were decades ago. We’re mindful of what we eat and how much exercise we get, and we consider our mental health as important as our physical health.

The wellness market internationally is worth more than $4 trillion, and the real estate industry is one area seeing a surge of interest in wellness.

New Wellness Builds

Real estate developers are getting on the wellness bandwagon and building homes and office spaces that are conducive to good health. Many are using less toxic building materials, installing smart appliances and incorporating floor plans that are designed for optimal health like fitness and meditation rooms and even utilizing circadian lighting. These builders have a leg up, especially in markets that are saturated.

Gaining Popularity With Consumers

There have been instances when smart technology, which some say contributes to wellness, has been the deciding factor in a real estate deal. Add smart appliances to sweeten things and it could mean the difference in getting an offer or not. For the most part, wellness homes are technologically advanced and those who look to purchase them are gadget buffs.

No Longer Science Fiction

Many of the things we witnessed on TV shows like The Jetsons, for instance, are no longer out of this world. Things that make life easier—such as smartphone-controlled devices in a home—can ease stress levels and allow families to spend more time with each other. Experts suggest that wellness features in homes pave the way for longer lives.

The Future of Design

Interior designers are also thinking about wellness. Many designers believe it’s a game-changer in the industry and more purchasers are factoring wellness into their decision-making. People are beginning to understand that their physical environment can play a huge part in their overall good health. Homeowners are starting to view their living spaces as havens from life’s stressors so they’re looking to incorporate things such as spa-like bathrooms, yoga spaces, saunas and steam rooms, and outdoor living areas. Designers have been creating a lot more green and environmentally-friendly spaces in homes.

Moving Ahead

Research continues on health and wellness, and is getting broad attention in the popular media. Homeowners are continuing to look into other ways their spaces can be healthier including how to enhance mood and improve sleep and rest.