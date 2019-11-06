3 Apps You Need in Your Life

It’s remarkable what apps can let you do with the touch of a finger; from finding transport home after a late night at the theatre to ordering your favourite rustic Italian fare for a night in. Tasks around the home are no different! When it comes to maintaining, decorating and enjoying your home, these apps are an absolute must.

Ring

Get in on the smart home trend with Ring, a video doorbell and app that work together to send you notifications and live video feed when someone arrives at your front door. Using the video feature, you can talk to delivery staff, canvassers or visitors in real-time, no matter where you are. Keep an eye on your packages and say hello to your mid-day dog walker? Sounds like a win-win!

Handy

When maintenance tasks—both big and small—start piling up and you need them taken care of stat, use Handy. This free app connects you with professionals who are background checked and skilled in many areas of home maintenance, from gutter cleaning and trash removal, to full-scale home cleaning. Project pricing varies but getting the house to look spotless last-minute before guests arrive for that dinner party? Priceless.

HomeZada

As fabulous as the luxury lifestyle is, it can also mean a longer to-do list when it comes to your home. From prepping the gardens to maintaining your HVAC system for those long Canadian winters, it can seem like you might need a workflow tool just for house projects! That’s where HomeZada comes in. This free app acts as a management platform for your home, setting a schedule of recurring tasks and sending you reminders for when they need to get done. It also lets you create an inventory of home items, in the event that you need to file an insurance claim for property damage.