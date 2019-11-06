CoreLogic Adds AI Photo Inspection to Listing Compliance Solution

CoreLogic® has announced that Restb.aiTM has joined the CoreLogic Alliance Network and will integrate its AI image recognition technology with CoreLogic Listing Data Checker, the data quality assurance and compliance solution for multiple listing organizations. The Alliance Network is an assembly of recommended third-party applications that are deeply integrated with CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions (RES).

An industry-leading computer vision solution, Restb.ai uses artificial intelligence to automatically scan, identify and classify images containing a range of privacy and policy violations. Under the agreement, Restb.ai technology will be fully integrated with Listing Data Checker and offered as an optional photo compliance module that saves time and effort and can detect violations that humans miss.

“In the past, real estate listing photos had to be manually reviewed by staff for compliance with multiple listing rules,” says Amy Gorce, principal of Business Development for CoreLogic RES. “Listing Data Checker clients can now use AI-powered image recognition technology to automatically detect photos containing prohibited content, including people, license plates, yard signs, phone numbers, email addresses and more. It’s the ambitious, logical next step for our class-leading compliance solutions.”

“Images are an integral part of the listing and until now, image compliance has been an expensive human cost,” says Dominik Pogorzelski, VP of Product for Restb.ai. “We’re excited to work with CoreLogic to bring our AI technology to Listing Data Checker, creating a complete listing compliance service and reducing the time and cost to get listings online and working for members and clients.”

“We’re very pleased to add Restb.ai to the Alliance Network,” says Chris Bennett, executive for CoreLogic RES. “CoreLogic is working with several leaders in the AI space to enhance the speed and accuracy of our solutions. AI is an important part of our strategy for real estate, and this is just the beginning.”

For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.