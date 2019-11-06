Finding the Perfect Real Estate Agent for You

There are a lot of tasks to juggle when it comes to purchasing or selling a property, no doubt about it. From securing financing to finding the perfect neighbourhood for your new investment, buying a home takes resources and some diligent work. One thing that some buyers neglect, however? Shopping around for the perfect luxury real estate agent.

Don’t take recommendations blindly. In the midst of everything else, it can seem tempting to hire either the agent whose flashy marketing you see on every billboard, or that guy who helped your colleague negotiate a great deal on his own luxury property. And while personal recommendations can be a great source of help, it still pays to interview more than one agent.

Ask more than one agent about your market. If you’re purchasing a home, you want an agent who knows the market. If you’re interested in a specific luxury building, find someone who knows the insider information on units there. Likewise, if you’re interested in a suburban neighbourhood, inquire about details there so you know you’re working with an agent that’s savvy.

Compare negotiation tactics. When purchasing the largest investment of your life, negotiation is everything. Make sure you ask multiple agents about how they approach offers and negotiation. You want someone who has not just some shrewd skills here, but someone who understands your values and won’t push you out of your comfort zone.

Look for designations. Many real estate agents are trained to work in the luxury space. Having a highly-educated agent backing you up will help you in the long run.

You’re going to be spending a lot of time with your luxury real estate agent, not to mention putting a sizeable outcome into their hands. That’s why it pays to know that you’ve compared options and chosen the best agent possible for your needs.