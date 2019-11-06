Home Improvement Projects That Bring You Joy

If you’ve just moved in, it can seem like the most pressing renovations should be the ones that make your life easier, like swapping outdated counters or enlarging a compact master bath. There are more benefits to renovations than function, however, as seen in a recent study that ranks home improvement projects on a “joy” scale of 1 to 10. Turns out the best luxury renovation projects not only boost return on investment, but homeowner happiness too. Here’s how the top projects stack up:

Kitchen Overhaul

Turns out a kitchen renovation is by far the most satisfying project for homeowners, with 95 per cent saying that a brand-new kitchen gives them joy as well as function. While it’s no small undertaking, new appliances and a luxury island make the perfect spot to entertain or indulge.

Closet Renovation

Though it might seem minor compared to some other options for renovations, enhancing a closet with custom drawers, rods or other storage functionalities can pay off big time

Full Paint Job

Before you even move in, you might want to tackle a full-scale interior paint job. That’s because 88 percent of homeowners report having a greater desire to spend time in their home after a full-scale paint job.

Converting Basement to Living Area

With most luxury homes, lack of space isn’t exactly an issue. But converting an unused basement into a comfortable den, recreation space or luxury bar has a high return on investment and a joy score of 9.5.

Hardwood Flooring Refinish

Swapping out a dated floor entirely can certainly breathe new life into a luxury home, but refinishing older wood flooring actually scores even higher on the joy scale. Why? Who knows? But there’s definitely something magical about restoring vintage wood flooring to its former glory.