How Your Art Collection Could Help You Sell

You’ve probably heard that removing personal photos and replacing them with artwork will appeal to buyers and help your home sell faster. But is there a magic formula for picking pieces that make your home seem luxurious and that appeal to high-end buyers? Not really, but there are some tricks to keep in mind. Like these:

Choose the right scale and placement. Don’t be afraid to choose an oversized piece, as long as it’s not competing with another focal point in the room. Often, a single large piece of art is a better bet than several smaller ones. Hang it so that the piece’s focal point sits at eye level. Art that is too high or too low can make a room look off-balance.

It’s hard to go wrong with a simple abstract. No matter what your style, a simple abstract piece is a great addition. They tend to be interesting, yet neutral and don’t elicit emotion the way some prints do. Avoid anything with too many bright colours or complicated designs.

For photographs, try beach scenes or city skylines. If abstract isn’t your style, tropical beach scenes or cityscape photos can also be a good bet for certain spaces. Stick with the same guidelines about scope, placement and simplicity.

Avoid reproductions or mass-produced art. Even though the art you choose should be neutral, it should also feel original. Remember, staging should feel luxurious, not like your home is trying too hard to be upscale. For this reason, you should avoid reproductions of famous pieces or images that you see commonly.

Art doesn’t have to be a painting or a photograph! Remember that focal points can be other things besides photos and art. An oversized mirror can be a fantastic focal point on a wall while bouncing natural light around. A minimalist-styled wall shelf or some textured wallpaper (in moderation) can also help set the scene.