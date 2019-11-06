Putting Together a Solid Home Cleaning Kit

Between slush tracked in during Canadian winters and dirt from what seems like never-ending construction in the summers, some homes really need constant cleaning. Combine that the messes of everyday life, such as pets, spilled food and makeup on the bathroom counter, and, well, who couldn’t use a super-charged cleaning kit? Here’s what should be in yours:

All-purpose cleaner: Perfect for all types of surfaces and last-minute wipe-downs.

Disinfecting wipes: Some spaces just need a little extra—especially the bathroom and kitchen. Plus, wipes are easy to use; just wipe and toss.

A duster: An old-school duster or dry shammy can be just the thing for those dusty spaces. Bonus points if it has an extendable handle for light fixtures, fans or other hard-to-reach places.

Scrub brush: For those places that just need a little extra elbow grease!

A vacuum: For homes with rugs or carpets, this is a must. Smaller spaces might be able to get away with a hand-held version.

Broom and dustpan: Perfect for crumbs, or any other particles that need to be swept up before you give your floors a good scrub.

A mop: Whether a classic mop or something like a Swiffer with removable wet cloths, these are easy tools for getting your floors to shine

A plunger: Many a woeful homeowner can tell you a story about the horrors of grappling with a plugged toilet and no plunger in site

A toilet brush: And on that note, keep a toilet brush handy too. The kind that comes with a decorative cover to keep it looking, well, as stylish as a toilet brush ever can.

A bucket: There’s nothing worse than needing a large receptacle to fill with water—say for washing windows—and having nothing larger than a yogurt container.

Rubber gloves: Squeamish? Throw some gloves in there to protect those hands!

A caddy with handles to store all your tools and products: Being able to carry your supplies from room to room is a bonus!