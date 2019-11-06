Renovation Trends to Avoid

If you’re planning to sell your home, you might be mulling over some renovation ideas that could get you a higher asking price. Or, you might have just settled into a new home and are hoping a few overhauls might benefit your home’s value in the long-run. Trends come and go, but there are some renovation items that are just never a good idea:

Sacrificing functional space. If you’re thinking about adding or expanding a room in your home, think carefully about where you’re borrowing space from. While it might seem awesome to add a wine cellar or specialized music room to your home, don’t do it at the expense of bedroom or living space.

Everything but what’s behind the walls. Aesthetic improvements can definitely result in a higher asking price for homes, but don’t forget about the bones of your home. Older electrical and plumbing systems that can’t support more lighting or newer appliances can be a big turn-off for buyers.

Renovations that don’t take the environment into consideration. More and more luxury buyers are looking for homes that are not just stylish and upscale, but are also kind to the environment. Ask your contractor about green-friendly renovations, including things like no-VOC paints, low-flush toilets and triple pane windows. Not only are most environmentally-friendly additions better for the earth, but they often save costs by being energy-efficient.

Niche renovations. Someone with a lot of money to burn might think it’s a great idea to renovate to their own specific tastes, but it’s important to remember that, should you decide to sell your luxury home down the road, your home should appeal to many buyers. So that built-in, floor-to-ceiling fish tank or dedicated music room may not be the best use of resources.