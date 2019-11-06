Small Space Ideas You Can Pull From

The truth is, not every luxury home can be spacious. Many condos are compact in size. Alternately, a more sprawling home may have a smaller space on the property to work with, such as a carriage house or in-law suite. The good news? Just because your space is small, doesn’t mean it can’t be luxurious. If your furnishing a small luxury space, borrow these tricks from luxury campers, R.V.s and yachts:

Opt for barn or pocket doors. If you need to close off some rooms in a smaller space, know that sliding barn doors or pocket doors take up less space than a traditional swing door. Alternately, heavy drapes on a sliding track can be a dramatic, plush way to separate spaces, especially in a studio space.

Look for built-in sofas. To see how a small space can be comfortable as well as compact, look no further than the built-in sofas commonly found in yachts and campers. They’re sleek and comfortable, while taking up less space than a traditional couch.

Look for creative wall space in the kitchen. Kitchen storage doesn’t have to be all about cupboards. Sometimes you can get use out of unusual spaces if you look hard enough. Consider hanging hooks or racks underneath cabinets to hang mugs or wine glasses. You might want to look at using magnetic strips on the wall to store knives or spice jars, too.

Make your sink and stove do double duty. For the truly compact spaces, a wooden or marble stove and sink cover can be a great way to make more space. When placed over top, they allow you more temporary prep space, plus the ability to hide dishes if unexpected visitors pop by.

Opt for wall-mounted lamps. To make the most of limited floor space, keep your lighting limited to minimalist ceiling-mounted fixtures, or wall-mounted scones for reading or extra task light.