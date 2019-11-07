CoreLogic Teams Up With Teranet to Offer Ontario Property Data in Matrix

CoreLogic® has announced an agreement with Teranet Inc. to offer land registry, property data and market insights to Ontario real estate professionals via the CoreLogic Matrix multiple listing platform. Teranet owns and operates the electronic land registration systems for the Provinces of Ontario and Manitoba. Matrix is one of North America’s most popular multiple listing platform and is used by 24,000 real estate professionals in Ontario.

“The data landscape in Canada is much different than the U.S., particularly regarding access to registry, tax and assessment data,” says Chris Bennett, executive for CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions. “Matrix 360, the property-centric version of our flagship solution, combines listing and property data to provide an efficient, integrated workflow. Matrix 360 has been hugely successful since launching in the U.S. last year, but we didn’t have a source of premium property data and insights in Canada—until now. With this strategic alliance in place, CoreLogic can bring the innovations of Matrix 360 to Canadian clients for the very first time.”

The agreement complements Teranet’s popular GeoWarehouse solution, which will continue to be available as the leading standalone source of property information in Ontario.

“Both CoreLogic and Teranet recognized the benefits of working together to provide an integrated experience for Canadian real estate professionals,” says Elgin Farewell, president and CEO of Teranet. “This is a logical collaboration between two market leaders. We’re very excited to be working with CoreLogic to advance the state of real estate in Canada.”

