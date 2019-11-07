Crye-Leike President of Residential Sales Steve Brown Appointed Chairman of the Board for The Realty Alliance

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has announced that Steve Brown, president of Residential Sales for Crye-Leike, has been named chairman of the board for The Realty Alliance, a network of North America’s elite, full-service real estate companies that conducted over $360 billion in sales in 2018. Brown was initially named a board member for The Realty Alliance in 2017 and will serve a two-year term as chairman of the board.

“I’m both humbled and excited at the opportunity afforded me with this position,” says Brown. “I’m excited because the 65 member firms represent the best and brightest of the industry. They are not ‘reactionary’ leaders; they are innovators who have created value for their associates and employees with full-service companies.”

Brown, a native of Memphis, Tenn., and graduate of the University of Memphis, entered the real estate industry in 1974 in new-home sales. In 1980, Brown became affiliated with Crye-Leike as a broker and partner in land development sales. Now, as president of Residential Sales for Crye-Leike, Brown is responsible for overseeing and managing real estate sales, as well as assisting managers and branch offices with core services throughout Crye-Leike’s nine state regions.

Brown is actively involved in the industry on local and national levels. He served on the Memphis Area Association of REALTORS® (MAAR) Board of Directors, and has served on the Professional Standards and MLS committees. In 2009, Brown was presented the MAAR Outstanding Leadership Award. Brown also currently serves on the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Real Estate Services Advisory Board, which he chaired in 2008.

Brown loves his “U of M Tigers” and is a proud supporter of Memphis-based organizations Youth Villages and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

For more information, please visit www.therealtyalliance.com.