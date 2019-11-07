Life in the real estate industry can be chaotic. As a real estate professional, you’re going to get used to the nontraditional workweek, with at least some minor tasks needing your attention on the weekend. That’s why, to find balance (and sanity), it’s important to add routine to your schedule whenever possible.

A regular end-of-day ritual is an excellent way to close out each day and help you ease into your schedule the next morning. Here are several things you can handle daily to help design a better end to your workday:

Go over what you got done. If you aren’t implementing them already, it’s a great idea to start using a checklist on a daily basis. At the end of each day, you can go over what you accomplished so you’re ready to tackle tasks the next morning. Also, be sure to start your end-of-day ritual about 15-20 minutes before you plan on leaving your office or work area.

Review tasks for the next morning. This should coincide with the task above. Be sure you’re aware of any tasks you haven’t finished at the end of each day, as well as anything else you know you need to handle the next day. Also, update your calendar accordingly.

Clear your workspace. Before you leave for the day, be sure to clear any clutter on your desk. However, check all the files and papers you’re moving before you either stack them or throw them away—there may be a task lurking in the pile that you’ve forgotten to handle!

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Jameson your real estate news ideas at jdoris@rismedia.com.