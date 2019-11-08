Get on the Path to Financial Security With a Budget

If you often find yourself wondering where your money went, budgeting can help.

Keep track of every dollar you spend.

You might realize that you are wasting funds on things that aren’t important.

If you have a long-term goal, budgeting can help you identify small changes you can make that will help you save money over time.

A new car loan or mortgage will be easier to manage if you understand where your money is going and can make adjustments if necessary.

You and other family members may have different approaches to handling money.

Talking about goals and budgeting can help you work together and avoid arguments.