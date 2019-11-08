How Sugar Can Affect Your Health

Sugar can cause a lot more problems than cavities and weight gain.

A high-sugar diet can increase your risk of heart, liver and kidney disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Too much sugar can cause acne and wrinkles and can make your cells age prematurely.

Rapid changes in blood sugar levels can cause a burst of energy followed by a crash and fatigue.

Eating too much sugar may even increase your chances of developing depression and dementia.

Check nutrition labels. You may be shocked by the amounts of sugar in common processed foods.

Cook at home more so you know how much sugar is in the foods you eat.