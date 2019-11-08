How to Design Your Ideal Living Room

When choosing living room furniture, think about how you will use it.

Do you have quiet family gatherings or host parties? Do you have kids or pets?

Choose a focal point and then select living room furniture to complement it.

Decide which style you prefer: traditional, modern or minimalist.

Select furniture and colors that will work together to evoke positive feelings.

Start with the essentials: sofa, loveseat, chairs and tables.

Then choose accent pieces to fill in empty spaces…but avoid making the room feel cluttered.

Experiment with different floorplans on paper so you won’t have to keep rearranging heavy furniture until you get it right.